49ers Announce Three Moves, Also Placing TE Jake Tonges On IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have placed TE Jake Tonges on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least four games with his knee injury.

The 49ers promoted WR KhaDarel Hodgeto the active roster and signed TE Jack Stoll to the team’s practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed TE Jake Tonges on the Injured Reserve List. 📰: https://t.co/eIPSzbOpxa pic.twitter.com/6s3Ax23nEC — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 16, 2026

This is the open roster spot for WR KhaDarel Hodge to be promoted from the practice squad, not second-round WR De’Zhaun Stribling, although he’s still expected to be placed on IR later.

San Francisco also signed TE Jack Stoll to the practice squad.

Tonges, 26, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

He bounced on and off Chicago’s practice squad before landing on the 49ers’ P-Squad in 2023. San Francisco re-signed Tonges to a two-year, $8 million contract this past offseason.

In 2025, Tonges appeared in all 17 games and recorded 34 receptions on 46 targets for 293 yards (8.6 YPC) and five touchdowns.