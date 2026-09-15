Commanders Release Two Players From Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced they have released OLB D.J. Johnson and CB Darius Rush from the practice squad.

Here’s an updated look at Washington’s practice squad:

WR Jaden Bradley DT Byron Cowart CB Fred Davis II C/G Julian Good-Jones QB Sam Hartman RB Robert Henry Jr. LB Ale Kaho DT Jeffrey M’Ba (international) RB Craig Reynolds T/G Trent Scott OT Esa Pole CB Isaac Yiadom TE Jack Westover CB Terell Smith WR Van Jefferson

Rush, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million contract with Indianapolis, but was waived coming out of the preseason during his rookie year.

The Chiefs later claimed Rush off waivers and he was eventually signed to the Steelers’ active roster. Pittsburgh moved on from Rush last year and he returned to the Chiefs before agreeing to a futures contract.

The Chiefs waived Rush with an injury designation and he had a brief stint with Cleveland during camp before signing to Washington’s practice squad.

Rush was promoted to the active roster in December and signed a futures deal after the season but was let go after camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2025, Rush appeared in one game for the Commanders.