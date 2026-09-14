NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons QB Situation, Michael Penix, Tua Tagovailoa, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers CB Jacob Parrish has a back sprain, and the X-rays and MRI were negative, per HC Todd Bowles. (Rick Stroud)

Falcons

Week 1 went about as expected for the Falcons given their injury woes at quarterback. Veteran Cooper Rush fought through back spasms to play and his teammates were quick to give him credit for that, but Atlanta was completely overmatched by the Steelers’ defense. Rush threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and he couldn’t get the ball to anyone besides RB Bijan Robinson with any consistency. Falcons WR Drake London had just two catches for 29 yards on four targets and TE Kyle Pitts failed to catch his lone target.

“Bijan is a great player. We are going to continue leaning on him, but we have to find ways to get all of our guys touches,” Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski said via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “That definitely is going to be a focus of ours.”

The offensive line gave up four sacks and was called for five holding penalties, with C Ryan Neuzil the only player to escape an infraction. Rush was under siege all day but Stefanski said the offensive line doesn’t merit all of the blame for the loss.

“It’s not just the offensive line’s job to protect,” Stefanski said. “It’s wide receivers getting open, being great with your chips, ball coming out when the ball is supposed to come out. It’s not fair to just point to the offensive line when it comes to that. You give (Pittsburgh) credit, but there are definitely things we could have done better.”

Stefanski said he never considered inserting UDFA rookie QB Jack Strand into the game.

into the game. Rush reflected on getting a chance to start in Week 1: “It was a cool moment for me personally… Wish I would have played better.” (Tori McElhaney)

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said “it’s pretty clear” the Falcons would like QB Michael Penix Jr. to be the team’s starter when he’s healthy and able. Rapoport said they initially thought Penix could be back before missing four games, but implied they aren’t as sure as they were to begin the year.

Jr. to be the team’s starter when he’s healthy and able. Rapoport said they initially thought Penix could be back before missing four games, but implied they aren’t as sure as they were to begin the year. In the meantime, Rapoport implied Tua Tagovailoa could miss another week with an oblique injury because of how it affects throwing, and Rush would start again if Tagovailoa cannot go.

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said he’s “very disappointed” following the 59-37 loss to the Bears: “17 points off turnovers doesn’t equal 59 points.” (Alex Zietlow)

said he’s “very disappointed” following the 59-37 loss to the Bears: “17 points off turnovers doesn’t equal 59 points.” (Alex Zietlow) Canales defended DC Ejiro Evero’s scheme after allowing 59 points to the Bears: “I like our system, I like our scheme. I’ve seen this scheme work at a high level and I’ve seen us work in this scheme at a high level, and we need to find that week in and week out… All of us are disappointed with how it played out but this is the work we have.” (Joe Person)

scheme after allowing 59 points to the Bears: “I like our system, I like our scheme. I’ve seen this scheme work at a high level and I’ve seen us work in this scheme at a high level, and we need to find that week in and week out… All of us are disappointed with how it played out but this is the work we have.” (Joe Person) Panthers WR Jalen Coker had a boot on his left foot in the locker room on Monday from what he called a rolled ankle that happened in the first quarter of Week 1. Coker doesn’t expect to miss any time, and he said the boot is precautionary. (Mike Kaye)

had a boot on his left foot in the locker room on Monday from what he called a rolled ankle that happened in the first quarter of Week 1. Coker doesn’t expect to miss any time, and he said the boot is precautionary. (Mike Kaye) Carolina DT Bobby Brown said he’s dealing with a bulging disc in his back after coming out of Week 1’s game on two different occasions. (Mike Kaye)

Saints

Saints QB Tyler Shough talked about nearly completing a 21-0 comeback against Detroit, and gave credit to the Lions’ defense for using unscouted looks: “Wasn’t good enough in the end. Was proud of how we fought as a team. … I just gotta play better in the first half, we have to play better as an offense.” (Mike Triplett)