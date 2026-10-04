NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Michael Jackson, A’Shawn Robinson, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers DL A’Shawn Robinson recorded an interception in Week 3 against the Vikings. Robinson reflected on the play, saying DT Vita Vea made it happen by batting down Kyler Murray‘s pass.

“I just knew that we needed to collapse the pocket so once we collapsed it, Vita batted it and it hit me in my head and I just had to find it,” Robinson said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s site. “It landed in front of me and I went, ‘I want it. I need it. I love it.’ I had to go get it. I knew it was going to go to the ground, so I was going to get it, secure it and make sure. I wish it was a touchdown so we got the extra points … that is just me being me and being critical.”

Tampa Bay is now 0-3 to start the season. Robinson said they need to hold themselves accountable and pay attention to all the details.

“How can we hold ourselves accountable and what details, how can we pick ourselves up to be that much better because it came down to the details,” Robinson said. “We did not have those details covered.”

Panthers

Panthers CB Michael Jackson will miss time with a groin injury, but he made sure to stay as involved as possible for the team’s Week 4 game against the Lions on Sunday night. Jackson prepared by watching WR Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s targets, and he hopes his notes will help the others play with more confidence.

“I’m just trying to stay in it. So, we play Detroit this week; I’m watching film to get them boys prepared on any and everything,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “St. Brown had (172) targets; I watched every last one of them.”

“So when they go out there on Sunday night, you got extra confidence because of the notes that they’re getting from what they see and then this stuff that I saw last year that he might do or the other receivers. So that’ll be fun.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said QB Bryce Young does his best under pressure and has a clutch gene.

“It’s not just blitz; it’s like when anything goes wrong, he kind of thrives,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “I have in my mind just practice reps, game reps where it’s a bad snap — look for something good to happen. It puts him in a mode when things kind of go crazy, and he just stays calm. He sees them as opportunities to be aggressive, and that’s what I’ve seen him do.” Panthers OC Brad Idzik said Young keeps his cool and doesn’t panic in critical situations. “I mean, it’s very well documented. He’s calm and cool, and he doesn’t panic in those situations,” Idzik said. “So while some people might tense up, he stays loose. When things do break down, you know, he can find that space, he can make the guy miss, but then also keep his eyes downfield and be able to deliver the ball accurately. That’s something he takes a lot of pride in. That’s something we try to build into how we practice: scramble drill, things breaking down every now and again, quarterback, individual, making him have all the different looks. Say you’re running a keeper. Sometimes you get out clean, sometimes you make him stop hot, pop his feet, and find a receiver there because the NFL is very unpredictable at times, and things don’t always go exactly how you plan it out on paper.” Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan said Young has had pressure since entering the league as a former first-overall pick. “I feel like that’s just the type of quarterback he is,” McMillan said. “I feel like coming into the league, he was pretty much set up for failure, and he’s thriving, and he’s continuing to get better every single year. Obviously, the first pick of his class and especially a quarterback, you got a lot of weight on your shoulders, a lot of pressure, and I feel like he’s handled that pretty well.”