NFC Notes: Christian Watson, Kyler Murray, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Lions are coming off a narrow 31-24 win over the Jets in Week 3. Detroit DE Aidan Hutchinson said he was pleased with how their defensive backs responded to adversity and praised CB D.J. Reed for his play against WR Garrett Wilson.

“The game was just getting weird. It was the DPIs… It’s like, things were going against us. It was a little frustrating for sure. DJ Reed was covering his ass off on those plays. I was sitting there watching the replay. I went, ‘I don’t know how you can play that better as a corner.’ I think he caught the second one, which was just like, Garrett’s a great player, so he’s going to do that, but I’m happy to how we responded for sure,” Hutchinson said, via LionsWire.

Detroit’s defense has taken heat for allowing the second-most touchdowns in the league through three weeks. Hutchinson isn’t paying attention to outside criticism and is confident they will improve.

“I don’t care what people think about us. We’re 2-1. We got the win,” Hutchinson said. “We’re gonna keep finding ways to get better, and that’s all. It’s the name of the game right now. It’s a race for evolution and improvement.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell praised DC Kelvin Sheppard for making the right calls down the stretch to solidify the win.

“That’s just what the doctor ordered,” Campbell said. “It took all three phases to win that game. And, as you go along this season, especially early, to figure yourself out, who you are, what you’re going to become, how do you win? How do you win together? What it takes, the ebbs and flows of a game. And I was proud of our guys. I really was. And then for our defense to have to, man, they had to make that stop. You know, that’s what it was going to come down to, and it was such a great call by Kelvin Sheppard and those guys executed.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson is off to a hot start with 17 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Green Bay OC Adam Stenavich said Watson is their go-to guy whenever they need a big play and praised his red-zone performance.

“He’s been huge for our offense. Anytime we need a big play — he made a huge play on a third-and-long, where we really needed something to happen and he did a nice job there. And he’s just kind of a guy that we’ve been able to rely on to come through in those big moments. Obviously down in the red zone he’s doing a nice job scoring touchdowns. So he’s come through big so far,” Stenavich said, via the team’s site.

As for what Watson is doing differently since last year, Stenavich said his return from a knee injury gave him a “hunger” going into 2026.

“When you go through something like, you have a different perspective and a different hunger, you know what I mean? When you have to sit and watch and not play and watch your guys go out there and compete. That’s a question that you’re going to have to ask him, but he’s always been pretty dialed in. He’s always been a pretty motivated kid, so I think just as he gets more experience playing, he just keeps getting better and better.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell expects more from the team’s offense despite their 3-0 start, noting that QB Kyler Murray will become more comfortable over time.

“Look, we’ve seen Kyler play 11 snaps in one game and played against a good defense on the road yesterday. There’s a lot of things beyond Kyler that we need to improve, including myself, and we’re going to do that, and we’re going to ascend as an offense,” O’Connell said, via the team’s website. “I believe in our guys. I believe in where we can get to as a team, and I just love the fact that collectively we’re able to come together and find a way to win football games.”