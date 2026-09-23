Eagles Officially Sign DB Kenny Moore To Practice Squad

- DT Uar Bernard (International)
- LB Chance Campbell
- OLB Keyshawn James-Newby
- C/G Jake Majors
- T John Ojukwu
- RB Dameon Pierce
- S Maximus Pulley
- OLB Mason Reiger
- RB Carson Steele
- OLB Joshua Weru
- S Cole Wisniewski
- RB Jaydon Blue
- CB Robert Longerbeam
- OT Kiran Amegadjie
- WR/KR Xavier Gipson
- TE Josiah Deguara
- TE Zach Ertz
- CB Kenny Moore
Moore, 31, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Colts.
Moore re-signed with the Colts on a four-year, $33 million extension in 2019 and made a base salary of $6.795 million in the final year of that deal in 2023. Indianapolis re-signed him to a three-year deal worth $30 million in 2024.
However, he was released ahead of the final year of that deal in 2026.
In 2025, Moore appeared in 14 games for the Colts and made seven starts for them. He recorded 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception returned for a TD and six pass defenses.
We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.
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