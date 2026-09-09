Doctors Recommended Tyreek Hill Wait Until October To Attempt Comeback

In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show, agent Drew Rosenhaus said doctors have recommended WR Tyreek Hill hold off on attempting a comeback until sometime in October.

Rosenhaus talked up Hill’s recovery from last year’s gruesome knee injury, pointing out some of the videos Hill has posted of his workouts. He claimed that some teams have already shown interest in signing Hill.

“There’s a ton of interest, as you can imagine, in Tyreek,” Rosenhaus said. “But we just want to make sure he’s 100 percent good to go. That may be a month from now, a couple weeks from now, we’re not in a hurry.”

ESPN’s Nate Taylor said the Chiefs are expected to monitor Hill’s recovery from his knee injury, but they are the only team explicitly connected to the veteran as of now.

Hill, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year, $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins, which included $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season. Miami then released Hill in February 2026 as he was recovering from a significant leg injury.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.