Titans RB Tony Pollard & Chargers OLB Khalil Mack Among Potential Midseason Trade Candidates

Looking ahead to the midseason NFL trade deadline on November 10, ESPN’s Adam Schefter listed several potential candidates to be moving, including Titans RB Tony Pollard and Chargers OLB Khalil Mack.

Schefter says both players fit the profile of players who could be traded — productive veterans on expiring contracts who play for losing teams that might shift toward acquiring draft capital once the playoffs become out of reach.

Both the Titans and Chargers are 0-3 and might shift into sell mode if they don’t start stringing together some wins.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones notes it’s still a little early in the season for substantive trade talks, but after poking around, he was able to find a few more veterans that teams are tracking. That list includes:

Some other names that have come up recently as potential trade candidates include Jets OLB Will McDonald IV and Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and OLB Josh Sweat, though Arizona hasn’t shown much interest in moving on from either yet.

Pollard, 29, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,187,780 rookie contract with the team, including a $667,780 signing bonus, $667,780 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $796,945.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent when the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him worth $10.09 million guaranteed. Pollard then signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Titans the following offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

He’s in the final year of that deal and due $7.25 million in 2026.

In 2026, Pollard has appeared in three games for the Titans and rushed 38 times for 173 yards (4.6 YPC) while adding six catches on seven targets for 22 yards.

Mack, 35, is a former first-round pick by Raiders back in 2014 out of Buffalo. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal, and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2022, Mack was dealt to the Chargers in exchange for draft compensation after four seasons in Chicago. After finishing out the remainder of his contract, Mack re-upped with the Chargers on a one-year, $18 million deal for the 2025 season.

In 2026, Mack has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded eight total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

We’ll have more ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.