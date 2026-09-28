Raiders Tried Out Three Receivers Monday

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Raiders hosted three wide receivers for a workout on Monday.

The full list includes:

Tyler Scott Dontae Fleming Kobe Prentice

Of this group, the team signed Scott to the practice squad.

Scott, 24, a native of Akron, Ohio, was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,503,448 rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2025, but was waived at the end of camp.

He joined the Colts’ practice squad but was released in September. The Seahawks then signed Scott to their squad in October but released him soon after, at which point he caught on with the Rams.

From there, Scott was among the Rams’ final roster cuts coming out of camp this year.

In 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded one catch for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 207 yards.