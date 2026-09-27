Giants Focusing On Six Potential Quarterback Additions

According to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, the Giants have a list of six quarterbacks they’ve been evaluating to add to the roster this week.

That list includes:

Free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo Cardinals QB Gardner Minshew Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Chiefs QB Justin Fields 49ers QB Mac Jones Free agent QB Brandon Allen

New York is expected to add a quarterback to its roster since Jameis Winston and Jake Haener are the only two in their building following the season-ending injury to Jaxson Dart.

Schefter and Rapoport say Winston’s performance in Week 3 will go a long way toward determining how urgent the Giants are at the position.

They note there have been talks between New York and Garoppolo, who has considered retirement this offseason and resisted overtures from the Rams and Cardinals to sign. The Giants would likely have to sign Garoppolo to their active roster at minimum.

Most of the other players on the list would be trade acquisitions. Minshew and Fields have played for Giants OC Matt Nagy, while McCarthy is currently third on the depth chart for the Vikings. The ESPN report notes the Giants have been doing legwork to evaluate McCarthy.

Garoppolo, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers at the 2017 trade deadline for a 2018 second-round pick, and he was set to become an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but was cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams in 2024 and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

McCarthy, 23, led Michigan to a national championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that included a $12,714,396 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ quarterback situation as the news is available.