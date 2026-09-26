Giants Make Three Moves, Officially Sign QB Jake Haener To Active Roster

The New York Giants officially made three roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 3 game.

The full list includes:

Giants elevated WR Braxton Berrios and LB Malik Harrison from the practice squad.

and LB from the practice squad. Giants signed QB Jake Haener from the practice squad.

Haener, 27, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention All-MWC in 2020.

The Saints chose him with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus. However, he was waived after three seasons. The Giants signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.