49ers Place WR Demarcus Robinson On IR, Among Other Moves

The 49ers announced they have placed WR Demarcus Robinson on injured reserve ahead of Week 3.

They also promoted DL Viliami Fehoko to the active roster and elevated defensive linemen Kevin Givens and Sebastian Valdez.

Robinson, 32, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs brought Robinson back on a one-year deal for two additional seasons. He signed on with the Raiders during the 2022 offseason but was cut loose in August. He landed with the Ravens before the Rams signed him to a one-year contract. From there, he signed another one-year deal with the Rams.

Robinson later joined the 49ers ahead of the 2025 season and spent most of the year on the active roster.

In 2026, Robinson has appeared in two games for the 49ers and caught five passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.