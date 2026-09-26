Broncos Place Rookie RB Jonah Coleman On IR, Among Four Moves

Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos are placing rookie RB Jonah Coleman on short-term injured reserve Saturday.

The Broncos also signed LS Mitch Fraboni to their active roster and elevated FB Adam Prentice and WR Kolbe Katsis.

This means that Coleman will miss the next four games of the regular season before he can be activated.

Coleman, 22, started his career at Arizona before following HC Jedd Fisch to Washington in 2024. He started two years for the Huskies and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024.

The Broncos selected Coleman with the No. 111 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,479,438 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1,234,438.

During his four-year college career, Coleman rushed 522 times for 2,939 yards (5.6 YPC) and 32 touchdowns to go along with 83 catches for 800 yards and another three touchdowns in 46 career games.