Rams Elevate LB Elias Neal & RB Dean Connors

On Saturday, the Rams announced that they would elevate LB Elias Neal and RB Dean Connors for Week 3.

Neal, 25, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall following the 2024 draft.

He made the initial 53-man roster his rookie year but was let go in October that year and has remained on the practice squad ever since, signing futures deal after each season.

In 2026, Neal has appeared in one game for the Rams but recorded no stats.