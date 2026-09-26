Seahawks Elevate Two Including RB Velus Jones Jr

The Seattle Seahawks officially elevated two players to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Commanders including S Maxen Hook and RB Velus Jones Jr.

Jones, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee after transferring from USC. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner.

He was in the third year of a four-year $5,405,926 rookie contract that included a $1,111,582 signing bonus. The Bears let him go in October, and he signed with Jacksonville’s practice squad shortly after.

From there, Jones caught on with the Panthers to finish out the season before joining the Saints in March. He was later cut loose and caught on with the Saints’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster. New Orleans later released him, and he caught on with the Seahawks soon after.

In 2026, Jones has been active for one game, but has yet to record a statistic.