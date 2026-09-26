Buccaneers Elevate S Ifeatu Melifonwu

The Buccaneers announced that they will elevate veteran S Ifeatu Melifonwu for Week 3.

Melifonwu, 27, is the brother of veteran S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round in 2021.

Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 with an $840,618 signing bonus. He made a base salary of $1.192 million for the 2024 season before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dolphins last year.

The Buccaneers signed him in July, and he was later added to their practice squad.

In 2026, Melifonwu has appeared in two games for the Bucs and recorded no statistics.