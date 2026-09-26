Bengals Place WR Andrei Iosivas On IR, Among Other Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Saturday that they’ve officially placed WR Andrei Iosivas on injured reserve and signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to their active roster.
The Bengals also elevated TE Tanner Hudson to their active roster.
Iosivas, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Princeton. He earned first-team All-Ivy League in 2022 and second-team honors in 2021.
He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract that included a $159,384 signing bonus.
In 2026, Iosivas has appeared in two games and recorded three receptions on four targets for 19 yards (6.3 YPC).
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