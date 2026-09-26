Lions Make Three Moves For Week 3, Call Up DB Jalen Mills

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves for Week 3’s game against the Jets this Sunday.

The full list includes:

Lions placed S Thomas Harper on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Lions elevated DB Jalen Mills and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga to their active roster.

Mills, 32, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots.

New England re-signed Mills in 2023 and converted him back to safety. He signed another one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but was released during the season and caught on with the Jets.

Mills signed with Houston last offseason following a successful workout and returned to the practice squad after being let go following camp. He bounced on and off the Texans’ P-squad last season but was claimed by Detroit in December.

In 2025, Mills appeared in four games for the Texans and three games for the Lions and recorded 10 tackles and a pass defended.