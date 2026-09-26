Raiders Elevate WR Cody White For Week 3

The Raiders announced the elevation of WR Cody White for Week 3 of the regular season.

White, 27, went undrafted out of Michigan State in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Chiefs. However, Kansas City waived him with a non-football injury designation.

He had short stints with the Giants and Broncos before joining the Steelers in September 2020. He bounced on and off Pittsburgh’s practice squad over the next two years and joined the Seahawks’ practice squad in October 2023.

He had been on and off Seattle’s practice squad since 2024 after missing the 2023 season, and joined the Raiders’ practice squad ahead of the 2026 season.

In 2026, White has appeared in two games for the Raiders and caught two passes for 24 yards and two touchdowns.