Panthers Announce Four Roster Moves

The Panthers announced on Saturday that they have placed LB Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve and signed LB Maema Njongmeta to the roster in his place.

They are also elevating WR David Moore and RB Anthony Tyus for Week 3.

Cherelus, 27, went undrafted out of Alcorn State in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets. However, the Jets waived Cherelus after the preseason, and the Panthers later claimed him.

Carolina declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent before re-signing him to a one-year deal back in March.

In 2026, Cherelus has appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded one tackle.