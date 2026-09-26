Texans Again Elevating S George Odum & WR Lewis Bond

The Texans announced they are elevating S George Odum and WR Lewis Bond for the second straight week.

Houston also placed LB Jake Hummel on injured reserve.

Odum, 32, went undrafted out of Central Arkansas in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis placed an original-round tender worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season. Odum signed a three-year, $11 million deal with the 49ers in 2022.

In March of 2024, Odum signed a two-year extension with San Francisco worth $10.8 million.

However, the 49ers let Odum go, and he signed with the Colts for a portion of the 2025 season. He then signed with Houston for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Odum appeared in three games for the Colts and made four tackles.