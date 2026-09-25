AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert refuted that he needed to be a more vocal leader heading into Week 3’s matchup against the Bills.

“I think that would imply that there’s no need for vocal leadership before this week,” Herbert said, via PFT. “I think every week is a super important week for us and it’s a great opportunity for us to go play football again and correct the things that we made mistakes on last week and keep pushing forward.”

Herbert added that the team is focused on how to fix the mistakes they’ve made moving forward.

“I don’t think there’s a lack of vocal leadership at all,” Herbert said. “So, I’m going to stop you right there and say that it’s very present. I don’t think anyone is panicked or worried because that’s not going to be the sentiment. It’s moving on to the next play and understand that we’re close, we’ve made mistakes, how do we fix it?”

Chiefs

The Chiefs are 2-0 to start the year and are coming off a 33-30 win over the Colts in Week 2. When asked about improvements they can make, QB Patrick Mahomes responded that they need to capitalize in the red zone.

“Yeah, I think as an offense, you saw,” Mahomes said, via Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com. “I mean, we had more opportunities to score touchdowns. We kicked some field goals there in the red zone. It came down to just little things with miscommunications or route depth or me not making the the right read and getting to the right guy at the right time. So, those are the little things you have to continue to get better and better at because you don’t know how many of those opportunities you’re going to get when you’re in the red zone. And I mean, I love kicking field goals, and they’re three points, but touchdowns are so big in this league, and you want to make sure that you can execute and get those. And so we have to get better at that of executing, kind of in the red zone, getting those touchdowns because that’s what wins you football games.”

Raiders

The Raiders are 2-0 and coming off a big 26-14 win over the Chargers. Las Vegas HC Klint Kubiak praised QB Kirk Cousins for delivering a big 42-yard pass to WR Tre Tucker as he absorbed a big shot.

“He’s a competitor; he wants to win. That’s why he’s here,” Kubiak said, via Sam Warren of The Athletic. “And that throw that he made in two-minute to Tre, that was a big time throw. He’s made a lot of those throughout his career and that really sparked us.”

Cousins also connected with WR Dareke Young on a trick play on fourth down while taking a hit from Chargers EDGE Bud Dupree.

“I could see Reke over the field and knew I had to chuck and duck and that’s what I did,” Cousins said. “I was really pleased with that design and having the play ready to go in a big part of the game.”

Kubiak said they need to improve their protection for Cousins after the veteran was hit 10 times and sacked twice.

“Our quarterback got hit too many times,” Kubiak said. “He got hit 10 times yesterday, two sacks. So, we have to improve there.”