AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Cody White, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton have big games ahead after watching what Waddle was able to accomplish in Week 2, with Payton adding that they have some more plays up their sleeve for Waddle.

“I think that’s only the tip of the iceberg for him,” Sutton said, via the team’s website. “We have more plays in our back pocket that we didn’t even get to. And for him to be able go out there and do what he did and us be able to have the success, and him being able to go and put together a very efficient day today, it was very promising. And I look forward to seeing where that goes the rest of the season.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy praised WR Rashee Rice through his first two games back: “Rashee is a football player. He’s done a great job of embracing whatever role we want him to assume… He’s done a hell of a job. He’s doing a great job of blocking. He’s done a great job of working to get open… He does a great job of taking notes in the meeting room and asking questions…” (Charles Goldman)

praised WR through his first two games back: “Rashee is a football player. He’s done a great job of embracing whatever role we want him to assume… He’s done a hell of a job. He’s doing a great job of blocking. He’s done a great job of working to get open… He does a great job of taking notes in the meeting room and asking questions…” (Charles Goldman) Bieniemy also talked about the RB tandem of Kenneth Walker III and fifth-rounder Emmett Johnson : “It’s always a balance. The thing is, we want to continue to make sure we’re bringing our players along the right way… Emmett’s role will continue to grow as the season progresses… You don’t want to put young players in a situation that is detrimental to them… You want them to see what it takes to win…” (Goldman)

III and fifth-rounder : “It’s always a balance. The thing is, we want to continue to make sure we’re bringing our players along the right way… Emmett’s role will continue to grow as the season progresses… You don’t want to put young players in a situation that is detrimental to them… You want them to see what it takes to win…” (Goldman) Kansas City OL coach Andy Heck confirmed LT Josh Simmons has been in team meetings and said he’s been doing well in rehab. (Goldman)

confirmed LT has been in team meetings and said he’s been doing well in rehab. (Goldman) Chiefs WR coach Chad O’Shea had great things to say about fifth-round WR Cyrus Allen : “It’s always a work in progress as a rookie at the WR position… He’s done a great job of improving every day, both fundamentally and schematically… He’s really embraced the challenge of getting better every day…” (Goldman)

had great things to say about fifth-round WR : “It’s always a work in progress as a rookie at the WR position… He’s done a great job of improving every day, both fundamentally and schematically… He’s really embraced the challenge of getting better every day…” (Goldman) O’Shea also complimented second-year WR Jalen Royals: “He goes and gets his hair cut, comes back, gets his first TD, has great energy… He puts the team first in everything he does… It’s been a lot of fun to be around. It has really energized our guys. Rashee (Rice) and the guys have had a lot of fun with him in the room.” (Goldman)

Raiders

Raiders WR Cody White scored two touchdowns on his two receptions for 24 yards against the Chargers. Las Vegas HC Klint Kubiak has been impressed by White since they signed him to their practice squad.

“All he’s done since he got here is make plays on special teams and on offense with his opportunity,” Kubiak said, via Sam Warren of The Athletic. “So, that’s what we expect from our 70-man roster. The guys on the P-squad, when you get your opportunity, you make the most of it. He’s a poster child for that right now.”

As for potentially keeping White permanently on the active roster, Kubiak said he is still working through that decision with GM John Spytek.

“Still working it through with (general manager John Spytek),” Kubiak said. “Cody had a great game.”