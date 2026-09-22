AFC Notes: Kenneth Walker, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton gave credit to OC Davis Webb after the team’s win over the Jaguars.

“There were a lot of things we all didn’t do well (in Week 1), starting with me, defensively, all of that,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “So it’s tough to go back to work, tough for Davis [Webb]. He responded the right way, the meetings, how he handled the schedule, and then the first half and all of that. You keep grinding at it. Things really picked up in the second half, and that was important. We wanted to play this game a certain way. I’m pleased that we were able to play that game, especially in the second half. We played it that way defensively in the first half. We had opportunities, and we came away with just one field goal. The second half was much better.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said that despite falling to 0-2, he is determined to get the team back on track, and no one in the locker room is backing down from the challenge, including veteran S Derwin James.

“I’m not deterred. We’ll look at the tape. We’ll go back to work. That’s all I know how to do,” Harbaugh told ESPN. “No one in that locker room is deterred.”

“We got to look each other in the eye, man, and just tell the truth, and just get better,” James said. “Because right now, that s— just looks trash. I’m angry, but being angry doesn’t fix anything.”

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker leads the league in touches and yards from scrimmage through his first two games with Kansas City. Chiefs HC Andy Reid said Walker isn’t asking for a lessened workload, but feels rookie RB Emmett Johnson will naturally grow into a larger role to keep Walker fresh.

“Well, I think the way I look at it is … that’s part of the equation, but the other part is allowing Emmett to grow,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “And so, I think Emmett will continue to get more snaps and then it’ll take a little bit of load, off Kenny, but he wants that ball. He wants a ball every play, Ken does, and he’s not asking to be relieved or anything else.”

“But I think as it goes on, you get a nice balance with those two in there and then it keeps them even more fresh as the season goes on.”