Chargers Placing TEs David Njoku & Charlie Kolar On IR

Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers are placing tight ends David Njoku (fibula) and Charlie Kolar (forearm) on injured reserve Monday.

This means that they will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve.

Njoku, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.

Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland.

Testing the free agent market this past offseason, Njoku inked a one-year, $8 million deal with the Chargers.

In 2025, Njoku appeared in 12 games for the Browns and made 11 starts. He recorded 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns.