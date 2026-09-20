Tests Confirm Dislocated Elbow For Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Commanders HC Dan Quinn announced after Sunday’s game against the Cowboys that QB Jayden Daniels did, in fact, suffer a dislocated left elbow.

However, the good news is that X-rays showed no fracture for Daniels. The plan from here is for Daniels to undergo further testing once they’re back in Virginia to determine the severity of the injury.

Daniels had his foot stepped on by one of his offensive linemen and tried to brace himself with his left arm and his elbow folded inward. He was still able to throw the ball away on the play, but could not get off the field on his own. Daniels was later carted off the field.

It’s worth noting that Daniels suffered a similar injury to the same elbow last year.

Daniels, 25, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2026, Daniels had appeared in one game and completed 52.9 percent of his passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Daniels as the news is available.