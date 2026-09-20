NFC Notes: Hollywood Brown, Jaishawn Barham, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys third-round LB Jaishawn Barham was seen having an emotional exchange with DC Christian Parker after a frustrating debut in Week 1. Parker admitted it wasn’t a perfect performance but has no reservations about Barham’s passion and ability to contribute.

“He was frustrated. It’s his first NFL game, and things weren’t perfect,” Parker said, via the team’s website. “It wasn’t a fairy tale, at all.”

“Jaishawn cares as much as anybody in that locker room about us winning, No. 1 but No. 2, also our defensive performance. He was frustrated with himself and frustrated with [the way] we played. I don’t think anybody in our building has any doubt of what he’s gonna do, coming real soon.”

“We don’t have any reservations about his mentality. We welcome that passion.”