NFC Notes: Hollywood Brown, Jaishawn Barham, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- Commanders WR Stefon Diggs was fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Cowboys
Cowboys third-round LB Jaishawn Barham was seen having an emotional exchange with DC Christian Parker after a frustrating debut in Week 1. Parker admitted it wasn’t a perfect performance but has no reservations about Barham’s passion and ability to contribute.
“He was frustrated. It’s his first NFL game, and things weren’t perfect,” Parker said, via the team’s website. “It wasn’t a fairy tale, at all.”
“Jaishawn cares as much as anybody in that locker room about us winning, No. 1 but No. 2, also our defensive performance. He was frustrated with himself and frustrated with [the way] we played. I don’t think anybody in our building has any doubt of what he’s gonna do, coming real soon.”
“We don’t have any reservations about his mentality. We welcome that passion.”
- Barham will be the “green dot” replacing DeMarvion Overshown, with HC Brian Schottenheimer noting: “He’s got great command of what we’re doing.” (Archer)
- Overshown was fined $9,527 for unnecessary roughness, DE Donovan Ezeiruaku was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness, and RB Javonte Williams was fined $11,941 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the loss against New York: “We’re not at the level that we thought we would be. … We didn’t play well last week. New York had more to do with it than I thought they would. … We have to be ready to step up the level of play.” (Machota)
Eagles
Eagles WR Hollywood Brown never saw the field in the team’s Week 1 win over the Commanders but is hoping for a change and a chance to prove himself in Week 2. Reporters asked whether his role would change going forward.
“That I don’t know,” Brown said, via Ryan Novozinsky of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I just got to come to work. If it do, it do. If it don’t, it don’t.”
- Eagles C Cam Jurgens on the injury sustained by LG Landon Dickerson: “Pound for pound, he’s the strongest man on the team. Brain for brain, he’s the smartest man on the team. I think he told me he got a 35 ACT. That’s pretty good. So we are going to miss that.” (Berman)
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