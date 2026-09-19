Cowboys Elevate Two Linebackers For Week 2

Dallas announced the elevation of linebackers Curtis Robinson and Justin Barron ahead of Week 2.

Robinson, 28, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2021. He later signed a three-year, $2.4 million contract with the Broncos.

Denver waived Robinson coming out of the preseason as a rookie before re-signing him to their practice squad. He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before signing with the 49ers’ practice squad in December 2021.

The Niners placed him on injured reserve in 2024 after he tore his ACL three games into the season, yet San Francisco re-signed him to a one-year contract as a restricted free agent to keep him through 2025.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in 14 games and made three starts, recording 42 tackles and one pass defense.