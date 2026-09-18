Vikings Worked Out Four Free Agent Defensive Backs

The Minnesota Vikings officially hosted four free agents for workouts on Friday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

Rush, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million contract with Indianapolis, but was waived coming out of the preseason during his rookie year.

The Chiefs later claimed Rush off waivers and he was eventually signed to the Steelers’ active roster. Pittsburgh moved on from Rush and he returned to the Chiefs before agreeing to a futures contract.

The Chiefs waived Rush with an injury designation and he reverted to injured reserve. He had a short stint with the Browns before joining the Commanders last year and eventually being released coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Rush appeared in five games for the Steelers and recorded three tackles and a pass defense.