Bears Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they signed DB Keidron Smith to the practice squad and placed DB Anthony Johnson on the practice squad’s injured list.
Chicago’s practice squad now includes:
- RB Salvon Ahmed
- G Caden Barnett
- TE Stephen Carlson
- DE Marcus Davenport
- WR Kaden Davis
- G Kyle Hergel
- LB Wayne Matthews
- WR Scott Miller
- DB Deantre Prince
- WR J.P. Richardson
- LB Buddy Johnson
- OL Christian Jones
- RB Zavier Scott
- TE Qadir Ismail
- DB Anthony Johnson (injured)
- QB Miller Moss
- DB Keidron Smith
Smith, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft out of Kentucky. He was among their final roster cuts and started the year on Washington’s practice squad before a stint with the Broncos.
Denver re-signed him to a futures deal after the 2024 and 2025 seasons and he was signed to the Jets’ active roster after being on the Broncos’ practice squad.
The Falcons claimed Smith off waivers from the Jets in August but let him go during final roster cuts. He’s bounced on and off the Bears’ practice squad this season.
In 2025, Smith appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded 15 total tackles.
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