Saints Placing LS Zach Wood On Injured Reserve

The New Orleans Saints are placing LS Zach Wood on injured reserve Friday, per Katherine Terrell.

He’ll miss at least four weeks on injured reserve before being eligible to be activated.

Wood, 32, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist back in 2016. He was waived at the start of the regular season but returned to Dallas on a futures contract in 2017.

He caught on with the Saints shortly after being cut by the Cowboys in September of 2017 and re-signed to two consecutive one-year deals with New Orleans before being re-signed to a four-year extension back in 2020. The Saints re-signed him to another four-year deal in 2023.

In 2026, Wood has appeared in one game for the Saints.