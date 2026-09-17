Browns Signing WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Jordan Schultz reports the Browns are expected to sign WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

It’s worth noting Horn was a teammate of Browns backup QB Shedeur Sanders at Colorado. Schultz also mentions there were three other teams “heavily interested” in signing Horn.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com confirmed the signing and added Horn is signing to the practice squad.

Horn, 24, started his career at South Florida and was first-team All-AAC in 2022 before transferring to Colorado. The Panthers selected him with the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $4.395 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $195,440 when he was let go following Week 1 in 2026.

In 2025, Horn appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and caught 11 passes on 15 targets for 108 yards while adding eight carries for 68 yards.