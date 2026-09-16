Ravens Will Place WR Ja’Kobi Lane On IR, Promote WR Chris Moore

Ravens HC Jesse Minter told reporters they will place third-round WR Ja’Kobi Lane on injured reserve after he had surgery to fix his wrist, per Jeff Zrebiec.

They’ll fill the roster spot by promoting WR Chris Moore from the practice squad.

Fractures typically require 6-8 weeks to heal properly, and Lane has to miss four games minimum now that he’s gone on IR.

Lane, 24, was selected with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 draft by the Ravens out of USC. He signed a four-year, $7,029,080 rookie contract that includes $1,572,056 fully guaranteed.

For his college career at USC, Lane appeared in 30 games and caught 99 passes for 1,363 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns over the course of three seasons.

Moore, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.936 million contract and made a base salary of $828,539 for the 2019 season.

Moore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a new deal with the Ravens in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2021 but was cut and later re-signed to the practice squad. He earned his way back onto the active roster and signed a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

From there, the Titans signed Moore to a one-year deal prior to the start of the 2023 season. He caught on with the Cardinals on a one-year pact in 2024 but was let go in November. The Commanders signed him shortly after and he returned in 2025.

Moore returned to the Ravens this offseason.

In 2025, Moore appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and caught 11 passes for 207 yards receiving and a touchdown.