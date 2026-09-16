Cardinals Announced Five Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced five roster moves today. They placed S Kitan Crawford on injured reserve and promoted CB Kalen King from the practice squad to the active roster.

We have made the following roster moves: Moved S Kitan Crawford to IR

Promoted CB Kalen King from PS to 53 man

Released WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette from PS

Signed S Jerrick Reed II and CB Art Green to PS pic.twitter.com/vnfJuSu4ZM — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 16, 2026

Arizona also released WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad and signed CB Art Green and S Jerrick Reed II.

Crawford, 24, started his career at Texas for four seasons before transferring to Nevada his final year. The Cardinals selected him with the No. 225 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,318,448 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $137,892.

In 2025, Crawford has appeared in one game for the Cardinals and recorded three total tackles.

Smith-Marsette, 27, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season and he was claimed by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut him loose, and he then caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City re-signed Smith-Marsette to a futures contract in February of 2023 before trading him to Carolina. He returned to the Panthers on a one-year deal in 2024 before being waived at the start of the regular season and catching on with the Giants.

Smith-Marsette re-signed with the Giants for the 2025 season and re-signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. He signed a futures deal with the Cardinals and stayed on the practice squad after being let go following camp.

In 2024, Smith-Marsette appeared in 15 games for the Giants and returned 29 punts for 228 yards (7.9 average) and 11 kickoffs for 381 yards and a touchdown.