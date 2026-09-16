Ravens Signed CB Amani Oruwariye To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed CB Amani Oruwariye to the practice squad.

We have signed DB Amani Oruwariye to the Practice Squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 16, 2026

This puts them over the limit so there’s likely another move coming. Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

DL Rayshaun Benny WR Xavier Guillory LB Adisa Isaac LB Carl Jones Jr. OL Gerard Lichtenhan WR Chris Moore DL David Olajiga (International) TE Ty Pezza LB Kaimon Rucker S K’Von Wallace RB Jonathan Ward OL AJ Arcuri TE Nick Vannett OL Chuma Edoga LB Jamon Johnson DB Lardarius Webb WR Gage Larvadain CB Amani Oruwariye

Oruwariye, 30, was selected with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round by the Lions out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $2,827,622 contract that includes a $307,622 signing bonus.

Oruwariye finished the final year of his rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants. New York later released him.

He caught on with the Jaguars for the 2023 season on a one-year deal and signed on with Dallas ahead of the 2024 season. After catching on with the Titans in May, he was among their final roster cuts in 2025 and joined the Ravens’ practice squad soon after.

Baltimore brought him back on a futures deal for the 2026 season and he’s bounced on and off the practice squad.

In 2025, Oruwariye appeared in one game for the Ravens and recorded one tackle.