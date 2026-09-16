49ers Place WR De’Zhaun Stribling On IR, Promote Another WR

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are placing second-round WR De’Zhaun Stribling on injured reserve.

He sprained his ankle in Week 1 and will miss at least four weeks as he recovers. However, it’s possible he needs surgery that could sideline him for longer. Stribling is reportedly gathering multiple medical opinions.

Jeremy Fowler reports the team is promoting WR KhaDarel Hodge to the active roster to replace Stribling.

Stribling, 23, was a five-year starter in college. He began his college career at Washington State before transferring to Oklahoma State and Ole Miss where he finished his five-year college career.

The 49ers traded up to draft him with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a a four-year, $13,526,344 rookie contract that includes a $6,297,340 signing bonus.

In total, Stribling appeared in 56 games and made 55 starts, catching 216 passes for 2,964 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Stribling as the news is available.