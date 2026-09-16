Eagles Restructured Contract Of LB Nolan Smith

According to Spotrac, the Eagles have restructured the contract of LB Nolan Smith, converting $1.24 million of his salary into a signing bonus, creating $992,000 of cap space.

They also converted $12.5 million of his 2027 fifth-year option salary into an option bonus, clearing $10 million of 2027 cap space.

Smith, 25, was rated as the No. 1 recruit in the nation when he committed to Georgia. The Eagles drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith is entering the fourth year of his four-year, $13,048,289 contract that includes a $6,489,664 signing bonus and a fifth-year option the Eagles exercised for 2027.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 31 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble.