Dolphins Restructured Four For $2.5M In Cap Space

According to Spotrac, the Dolphins executed four restructures to create around $2.5 million in additional cap space for this season.
The full list:
- Converted $1.51 million of OT Austin Jackson‘s per-game roster bonus into a signing bonus ($1.2 million saved)
- Converted $341,000 of TE Greg Dulcich‘s per-game roster bonus into a signing bonus ($272,000 saved)
- Converted $792,000 of CB Julius Brent’s salary into a signing bonus. ($634,000 saved)
- Converted $511,000 of DL Zach Sieler‘s per-game roster bonus into a signing bonus. ($408,000 saved)
Jackson, 27, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.
He was in the final year of a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that included a $7,480,254 signing bonus and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Miami declined his fifth-year option. However, he later agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension with the Dolphins.
In 2025, Jackson appeared in and started six games for the Dolphins.
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