Chargers Signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling To PS

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers are signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

LB Lander Barton LB Andre Carter LB Junior Colson RB Gregory Desrosiers RB Amar Johnson C Josh Kaltenberger DB Nikko Reed TE Evan Svoboda QB DJ Uiagalelei T Laekin Vakalahi (International) DL Terry Webb TE Patrick Herbert DT Jordan Jefferson WR Theo Wease LB Caleb Murphy DB Isas Waxter WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Chargers brought him in for a tryout earlier today.

Valdes-Scantling, 31, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus.

Valdes-Scantling played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022, later signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Chiefs.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Chiefs released him and he joined the Bills shortly after on a one-year deal. Valdes-Scantling was cut loose by the Bills following their trade for WR Amari Cooper. He caught on with the Saints in October and eventually joined the Seahawks during the offseason.

Seattle released Valdes-Scantling coming out of the preseason. From there, he joined the 49ers for a brief stint and finished out the season with the Steelers.

In 2025, Valdes-Scantling appeared in five games for the Steelers, recording 10 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.