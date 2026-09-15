49ers Signing TE Jack Stoll To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the 49ers are signing veteran TE Jack Stoll to their practice squad on Tuesday.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

OL Isaac Alarcon (International) TE Khalil Dinkins LB Jalen Graham WR Wesley Grimes WR KhaDarel Hodge RB Sincere McCormick OL Drake Nugent DL Ogbo Okoronkwo WR Will Pauling DB Jakob Robinson S Jalen Stroman DL Sebastian Valdez CB Brandon Codrington DL Vincent Anthony Jr. OL Foster Sarell DL Kevin Givens DT McKinnley Jackson TE Jack Stoll

Stoll, 28, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2021 before catching on with the Eagles. He made the team as an undrafted free agent, the only undrafted free agent to do so that season.

The Giants signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, but he was among their final roster cuts. Stoll later signed on with the Eagles before being waived in November and claimed by the Dolphins.

The Saints signed Stoll to a one-year deal for the 2025 season and he signed with Cleveland for the 2026 season before being among their final roster cuts.

In 2025, Stoll appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded six receptions on 11 targets for 46 yards (7.7 YPC) and one touchdown.