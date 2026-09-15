49ers Tried Out Five, Including Veteran DT Larry Ogunjobi

Per the wire, the 49ers tried out five players today, including veteran DT Larry Ogunjobi.

The team also worked out TE Tanner Conner, DT Daniel Ekuale, TE Lawrence Cager, and TE Jack Stoll.

Ogunjobi, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.90 million contract and made a base salary of $997,794 for the 2020 season.

Ogunjobi was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. He signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears, but it fell through after the team failed him on a physical.

Eventually, he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, and Pittsburgh brought him back on a three-year, $28.75 million deal in March 2023. After three seasons with the Steelers, Ogunjobi played for the Bills during the 2025 season.

In 2025, Ogunjobi appeared in 10 games for the Bills and recorded 19 total tackles.