Free Agent DE Yetur Gross-Matos Could Be Healthy To Play By Midseason

By
Tony Camino
-

In a 49ers mailbag article, Matt Barrows of The Athletic mentioned former 49ers Yetur Gross-Matos isn’t ready to play as he works back from a knee injury, but that could change by midseason.

Yetur Gross-Matos

Barrows brought Gross-Matos up as an option for San Francisco for down the line if the team is concerned about how DE Nick Bosa will hold up over a 17-game season.

Though Gross-Matos only played 19 of 34 possible games in his two years with San Francisco because of injuries, he was very effective when on the field.

Gross-Matos, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,198,828 contract and made $1,628,022 for the 2023 season.

Gross-Matos was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2024 when he signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the 49ers. 

In 2025, Yetur Gross-Matos appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded eight tackles, no sacks and a pass defense. 

We have Gross-Matos included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.

Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply