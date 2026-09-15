Free Agent DE Yetur Gross-Matos Could Be Healthy To Play By Midseason

In a 49ers mailbag article, Matt Barrows of The Athletic mentioned former 49ers Yetur Gross-Matos isn’t ready to play as he works back from a knee injury, but that could change by midseason.

Barrows brought Gross-Matos up as an option for San Francisco for down the line if the team is concerned about how DE Nick Bosa will hold up over a 17-game season.

Though Gross-Matos only played 19 of 34 possible games in his two years with San Francisco because of injuries, he was very effective when on the field.

Gross-Matos, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,198,828 contract and made $1,628,022 for the 2023 season.

Gross-Matos was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2024 when he signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the 49ers.

In 2025, Yetur Gross-Matos appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded eight tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.

We have Gross-Matos included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.