Ravens Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Baltimore Ravens have signed DB Ladarius Webb Jr. to the practice squad, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The Ravens released LB Dominic DeLuca from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Webb, 23, is the son of NFL CB Ladarius Webb. He spent his first two years at Jones College in Mississippi before transferring to Oklahoma State for the 2023 season.

From there, Webb spent 2024 with South Alabama and 2025 with Wake Forest. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft, but was let go near roster cut down and re-signed to the practice squad before being let go nine days later.

In 2025, Webb appeared in seven games at Wake Forest and recorded 17 total tackles and five passes defended.