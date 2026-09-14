NFL Transactions: Monday 9/14

By
Nate Bouda
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Bills

  • Bills signed RB Brock Lampe to the practice squad.
  • Bills released G Nick Broeker from the practice squad.

Broncos

Chiefs

Colts

Giants

Packers

  • Packers signed WR Bo Melton from the practice squad.
  • Packers released LS Scott Daly from the practice squad.

Patriots

  • Patriots signed WR Chandler Brayboy and LB Xavier Holmes to the practice squad.
  • Patriots released DB Elliott Davison and RB Hassan Haskins from the practice squad.

Ravens

  • Ravens signed DB Lardarius Webb to the practice squad.
  • Ravens released LB Dominic DeLuca from the practice squad.

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed G Evan Beerntsen to the practice squad.

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