NFL Transactions: Monday 9/14

Bills
- Bills signed RB Brock Lampe to the practice squad.
- Bills released G Nick Broeker from the practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos released WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
- Broncos elevated LS Mitchell Fraboni and RB Adam Prentice from the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated DT Marcus Harris and RB Ben VanSumeren from the practice squad.
Colts
- Colts waived DB Johnathan Edwards.
Giants
- Giants waived WR Dalen Cambre.
- Giants signed RB Phil Mafah to the practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed WR Bo Melton from the practice squad.
- Packers released LS Scott Daly from the practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed WR Chandler Brayboy and LB Xavier Holmes to the practice squad.
- Patriots released DB Elliott Davison and RB Hassan Haskins from the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed DB Lardarius Webb to the practice squad.
- Ravens released LB Dominic DeLuca from the practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed DE Jonah Williams to the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed G Evan Beerntsen to the practice squad.
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