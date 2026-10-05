Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Will Undergo Further Tests On Ankle, Considered Day-To-Day

Ian Rapoport reports that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is currently considered day-to-day with an ankle injury suffered on Sunday, but will still undergo further testing.

Rapoport adds that while Jackson left the stadium in a protective walking boot, this could mean that Jackson was simply trying to avoid any aggravation from walking.

Jackson, 29, was a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option, which cost them $23 million, fully guaranteed for 2022. He was due to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a fully guaranteed $32.3 million.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s scheduled to carry cap numbers of $34,390,000 and $84,340,000 in the final two years of the deal in 2026 and 2027.

In 2026, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Ravens and threw for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while completing 70.8 percent of his passes. He also rushed 19 times for 144 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news becomes available.