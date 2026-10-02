Ravens OLB Trey Hendrickson Ruled Out Week 4 Following Finger Procedure

Ravens HC Jesse Minter announced that OLB Trey Hendrickson has been ruled out for Week 4 after undergoing a procedure on his finger, per Jeff Zrebiec.
Minter added that Hendrickson’s finger was “fixed” and is a “very, very short-term” issue.
“Hendrickson will be out this week. We were able to get the finger fixed; we think it will be very, very short-term. But just in a quick way to get that fixed and get him back, we think that’s going to be best for us moving forward long-term,” Minter said, via Jamison Hensley.
Hendrickson, 31, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.
Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.
He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout. Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $112 million deal with Baltimore this offseason.
In 2026, Hendrickson has appeared in three games and recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.
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