BREAKING: Steelers Trading CB Joey Porter Jr To Cowboys

Tom Pelissero reports that the Steelers have agreed to trade CB Joey Porter Jr to the Cowboys in exchange for draft pick compensation.

Jordan Schultz confirms the news and adds that the Cowboys are trading a second-round pick and a conditional sixth-round selection to the Steelers for Porter.

Porter has been in a contract standoff with the Steelers and it had gotten to the point where Pittsburgh was open to listening to offers for Porter Jr.

The Cowboys and Lions were both recently mentioned as potential landing spots for Porter and it looks like Dallas stepped up to close the deal.

Porter has been seeking a new contract all offseason but Pittsburgh doesn’t negotiate deals in-season as a matter of team policy and that deadline has passed. This led to him not suiting up for the team through the first three weeks.

Porter, 26, is the son of longtime NFL OLB Joey Porter and was a three-year starter at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big 10 honors for two years and first-team honors his final season.

The Steelers selected Porter with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,618,343 rookie contract that included a $3,995,158 signing bonus and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Porter appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 52 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and 14 pass deflections.