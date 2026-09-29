Ravens Inquired About Bears C Garrett Bradbury After Draft

Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens inquired about Bears C Garrett Bradbury after the draft when Chicago used a second-round pick on C Logan Jones.

Baltimore has lost starting C Jovaughn Gwyn and backup C Ethan Pocic to injuries, and they could look to add externally to prevent first-round OL Vega Ioane from having to move to center.

Zrebiec brought up Bradbury as a potential trade option because the Ravens have shown interest recently, though he mentioned Chicago wasn’t willing to part with offensive line depth in April. It’s unclear whether the Bears’ stance has since changed, per Zrebiec.

Bradbury, 31, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of N.C. State in 2019. He just played out the final year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included a $7,389,360 signing bonus.

Bradbury was set to be an unrestricted free agent after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option when he re-signed with Minnesota on a three-year, $15.8 million contract. The Patriots signed him to a two-year deal last offseason and traded him to the Bears this offseason for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

In 2026, Bradbury has appeared in three games for the Bears and started each at center.

We’ll have more on the Ravens’ offensive line as the news becomes available.