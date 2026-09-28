AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Rashee Rice, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston after the team’s loss to the Bills: “Obviously, some stuff at the end of the game, I feel like I could have done better. I think we all seen that, but sometimes it’s just hard to take. You work week in and week out so hard for a certain thing, and it goes a different way. Obviously not the way that you wanted to, but it’s not always going to, so I just got to keep my head up is kind of what he was telling me.” (Rhim)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice had a game-high seven catches for 88 yards in Week 3 in his third game back from a knee procedure that limited him during camp. Rice says he feels “a lot different” now, which has led to increased confidence and focus on a play-to-play basis.

“I feel a lot different. I feel a lot more confident,” Rice said, via the Chiefs Wire. “I continue to strengthen my legs, knowing that these legs are going to get me through the whole season, as well as just being able to be confident knowing that the ball’s going to come to me on certain plays. Even if the play is not being called for me, I know that I have a possibility of getting the ball. And I just kind of feel a lot more conditioned mentally and just being able to continue to run throughout the game.”

Raiders

With a seesawing win over the Saints, the Raiders’ hot start to the season continued. Las Vegas is 3-0 and has a matchup against the fellow 3-0 Chiefs for first place in the AFC West coming up. Not even the Raiders thought they’d be in this position, as evidenced by their willingness to trade DE Maxx Crosby this offseason. But here they are.

“I mean, this is football,” Crosby said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “You’ve got to show up and play the games. In the offseason, there’s a lot of chatter and stuff like that. But for us, this group, we’ve been just focusing on the day-to-day. We play for each other. We’ve got real close connections in this locker room, and that’s how you come back and make a second-half push like that on the road and get a big win. So, super excited about what we’re building.”