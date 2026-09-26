AFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Kenneth Walker, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on QB Justin Herbert and Los Angeles’ early struggles at 0-2: “I wouldn’t change a thing about Justin.” (Kris Rhim)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is enjoying his first season with RB Kenneth Walker in the backfield, given that Walker is leading the league in rushing yards through two weeks of the season. Walker shared Mahomes’ sentiment about having fun seeing what the other can do on game day.

“It’s fun for me,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN. “Him running the ball and our offensive line driving off the ball the way they’re driving off, it’s making the defense have to account for that. If not, we’re going to run the ball for 200 yards or whatever we did the week before [against the Denver Broncos]. You want to be able to do it all. We showcased that we can throw the ball down the field, we can play action and can also still run the ball.”

“You can see what the defense is doing and how they’re playing,” Walker said of his performance. “I get stronger. The way we condition, it’s a lot easier in the game. We worked on [our endurance] in training camp with a lot of long practices. We knew what we had to do. When you go through those practices, you have no choice [but to succeed].”

“It’s super fun,” Walker added about playing with Mahomes. “We’re able to, I guess, freestyle it. If somebody is open or if the play breaks down, he’s able to make a play. It’s great to play with him.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins‘ agent Mike McCartney shared that Cousins is enjoying his time in Las Vegas so far this season, playing under new HC Klint Kubiak.

“He loves playing for Klint,” McCartney told Jason La Canfora. “I think he really does enjoy (working with) Mendoza, too, and kind of putting his arm around him. Kirk’s in his element being a leader and he still plays with a lot of passion. It’s the third preseason game and I’m watching the pregame and he’s hyping everyone else up and I’m like, ‘I just can’t wait for this game to be over with.’ Here he is getting everybody going, you know. He has the credibility in that building, in that locker room, in that quarterback room, to really impact the young guys and show them the way, and he’s really good at that. I do think he’s in his element and I think he’s going to play with a lot of energy this year.”